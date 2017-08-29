Hamilton County homeowners could see a 10% tax increase

The majority of Hamilton County homeowners can expect about a ten percent tax increase, if Mayor Coppinger gets the commission to vote with him.

The mayor is urging the commission to keep the current millage rate rather than dropping it back to the state recommendation.

He said keeping the higher rate would bring in million of dollars to help accommodate the county needs including a new sewage plant, improving schools, and a new jail.

The millage rate, which is set by the state, went down this year. That would have offset the increase in property appraisals this year. The majority of Hamilton County homeowners had a higher appraisal.

If Coppinger’s plan passes here’s how it would affect most homeowners:

If you own a $100,000 home, you’re paying about $625 annually in property taxes now. Although your appraisal in 2017 went up, the drop in the millage rate would have kept the amount you pay in taxes, about the same.

But if commissioners pass this plan, your property taxes would go up about 10%. So instead of paying $625 per year, you would pay about $687.

A pubic meeting to discuss the tax rate is scheduled for 8:30 Wednesday morning.

The commission is scheduled to vote on September 6th.