Walker County voters get partially-completed registration forms

Some Walker County voters may have received a partially-completed voter registration for recently in the mail.

Walker County Elections Administrator Danielle Montgomery said in a news release that the forms were not mailed from Walker County or the Secretary of State's office.

Montgomery says that the forms were mailed from the non-profit Voter Participation Center, an organization with the stated goal of increasing voter participation.

According to Montgomery, Failure to return the form does not mean voters will be removed from the list of voters.

Concerned voters can verify their voter information or registration status using the Georgia Secretary of State office’s "My Voter Page" for registered Georgia voters.

Voters interested in completing the form can submit it to The Georgia Secretary of State's Office, and they will promptly and securely forward the application to your county registrar.