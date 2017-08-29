Is it really delivery if you have to go get it? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Is it really delivery if you have to go get it?

By Emily Lazration, Morning Producer
Domino’s and Ford want to know how consumers will react to having their pizza delivered by a self-driving vehicle.

Over the next several weeks, randomly-selected Domino's customers in Ann Arbor, Michigan will get an opportunity to receive their order from a Ford Fusion Hybrid autonomous research vehicle, manually-driven by a Ford safety engineer and staffed with researchers.

Customers will receive a unique code to unlock a domino's heatwave compartment inside the vehicle to retrieve their order.
 

