Is it really delivery if you have to go get it?

Domino’s and Ford want to know how consumers will react to having their pizza delivered by a self-driving vehicle.

Over the next several weeks, randomly-selected Domino's customers in Ann Arbor, Michigan will get an opportunity to receive their order from a Ford Fusion Hybrid autonomous research vehicle, manually-driven by a Ford safety engineer and staffed with researchers.

Customers will receive a unique code to unlock a domino's heatwave compartment inside the vehicle to retrieve their order.

