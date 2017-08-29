Man missing from Chattooga

Chattooga County Sheriff's Dept is searching for a 66 year old man who walked away from his residence in Mountain View, Trion, GA Monday night.

David Rape is a white male with salt and pepper hair and 5'11" tall, 140 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black hat and blue jeans.

If anyone see this man please keep a visual if it is safe to do so and call 911 immediately.