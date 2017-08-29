10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. 'I'M REALLY WORRIED ABOUT HOW MANY BODIES WE'RE GOING TO FIND'
Officials in Houston acknowledge the reality that fatalities linked to Harvey could soar once floodwaters recede from one of America's most sprawling metropolitan centers.
2. TRUMP HEADS TO HARVEY-RAVAGED TEXAS
The president is confronting the delicate political calculations that come with leading the government's response to a natural disaster.
3. HOW HARVEY WILL DIFFER FROM KATRINA
Flood damage from Houston's hurricane is likely to be as bad as New Orleans' a dozen years ago, but insurers will pay homeowners far less this time because many don't have coverage.
4. PYONGYANG FIRES MISSILE IN AGGRESSIVE TEST
In a first, North Korea fires a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload that flew over Japan and splashed into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials say.
5. BACKED BY ITALY, LIBYA ENLISTS MILITIAS TO STOP MIGRANTS
The policy has helped bring a dramatic drop in migrant traffic the past two months but some in the Libyan security forces and among activists fear the deal only strengthens militias.
6. WHY TRUMP'S CABINET IS IN A QUANDARY
Members are struggling with whether to rebuke or defend the president when he makes hard-to-defend comments such as his response to white nationalism in Charlottesville.
7. 'MYANMAR'S JOAN OF ARC' FACING CRITICISM
When it comes to human rights, Aung San Suu Kyi's veritable silence has defenders saying she can't risk alienating a military which could oust her government. Critics question whether she has forsaken her democratic ideals.
8. MEDICARE TO FOOT BILL FOR EXERCISE THERAPY
Older Americans hobbled by leg pain caused by clogged blood vessels will have a new option when the government starts paying for them to exercise on treadmills at medical clinics.
9. CHILD MARRIAGE INCREASING IN CIVIL WAR-TORN SOUTH SUDAN
The government and aid agencies say conflict-driven poverty and severe food insecurity are pushing people to extremes.
10. SHARAPOVA'S BACK
The five-time major champion beats No. 2-seeded Simona Halep at the U.S. Open, her first Grand Slam match since a 15-month doping suspension.
