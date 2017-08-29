Nice Today But Rain From Harvey On The Way

Good Tuesday. If you have outdoor stuff to do, today will be your last dry day for a while. Temps will be in the mid 80s, and skies will be partly cloudy.

Skies will cloud over tonight as the low drops to about 70. Wednesday through the weekend we will see on again / off again rain bands from Tropical Storm Harvey. While we will be well short of the rainfall totals accumulated in Texas and Louisiana, we will still manage to rack up 2" to 4" widespread with locally higher amounts. The clouds and rain showers will keep our afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s through the weekend.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

TUESDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 66

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 80

5pm... Partly Cloudy, 86