New property tax increase approved in Cleveland

Those living in Cleveland will have to dig deeper into their pockets soon.

City council members approved a $0.28 property tax increase Monday. It's one of the largest property tax increases in Cleveland's history.

The property tax rate is currently $1.7655. The new approved tax rate will be $2.06.

In other words, for every $100,000 you're home is worth, residents are currently paying $441 each year. The new tax rate will raise that amount to $566 per years. It equals out to about $10 more per month you're looking at about ten dollars more per month.

While some say its necessary, others say they cant afford it.

"I just ask everybody out there, is there anybody out there that got a 28% increase in their income this year? And is there anybody out there who's boss allows them to decide how much their increase in pay is?," said John Stanbery, a Cleveland resident. "If you own a business you're going to raise your prices. If you own rental property you're going to raise your rent. It's going to ripple through and the people that are hit the hardest by that are the people who are at least able to pay."

But come council members say the tax increase could not wait any longer.

"We really needed to do what we did today you know. I'm just sorry that we wait as long we waited a little bit too long to do it," said Vice Mayor, Avery Johnson.

Johnson says the city needs to hire 12 more police officers and 12 more firefighters. Fixing roads, building a new school due to overcrowding and building a new fire hall are also priorities.

"I knew that we had to have a certain percentage in order to take care of some of the issues that we have. They've got to be fixed within the next one to two years,: said Johnson.

In the last two years the government passed the Improve Act and got rid of the Hall Income Tax, which cut Cleveland's general fund by $1.1 million.

City officials have also made budget cuts throughout the last ten years.