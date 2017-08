A Maryville College basketball player died in a car crash this morning in Cleveland.

Tennessee Highway Patrol tells Channel 3, Brittany Johnson of Louisville, Tennessee was driving south on I-75 near the first Cleveland exit when the car traveled off the right side of the road. The car went about 150 feet before hitting a chain-link fence, then hit several trees and went airborne before landing on Hooper Gap Road.

Johnson was taken to the hospital where she later died. The cause of the crash is under investigation.