KILGORE AND MCGILL TAKE THE WIN THE H & J HEATING AND AIR CONDITIONING 2017 AUGUST CBA NIGHT TX

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of Robbie McGill and Wade Kilgore caught a 5 bass limit weighing 31.60 pounds to take the win over a field of 70 anglers and $2,000.00 dollars in The H & J Heating and Air 2017 CBA Night TX. This night tournament was held Saturday, August 26th out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp.

Robbie said “On our first stop the bass were biting well and we caught some really nice ones. Then we went 4 hours without catching a fish and around 2 a.m. the bite picked back up. ”.

Robbie and Wade had big bass of this event weighing 9.38 pounds and Tracey Hardin and John Talton had 2nd big bass weighing in at 9.06 pounds.

Shane Frazier said “Special thanks to H & J Heating and Air Conditioning for sponsorship of this event”.

All fish caught in this event were released back into Lake Chickamauga.

The top 6 winners are as follows:

Robbie McGill and Wade Kilgore, 31.60 lbs., $2000.00 Shawn Lusk and Andy Lusk, 29.32 lbs., $600.00 TonyTownsend and Galen James 28.59 lbs., $300.00 Tracy Hardin and John Talton 27.52 lbs., $200.00 David Craft and Stoney Johnson 27.08 lbs., $150.00 Chick James and Brad James 25.06 lbs., $150.00 Steve kite and Daniel Lewis 23.90 lbs.,$75.00

Vist www.cbatournarment.com for more results.

The next CBA tournament will be held out of Chester Frost Park September 9, 2017