Former UTC golfer Stephan Jaeger Earns 2018 PGA Tour Card

NORTH PLAINS, Ore.(GoMocs.com)---In the history of the Chattanooga Mocs golf program, no one has spent a season on the PGA Tour. That will change in 2018.

Former All-American Stephan Jaeger ’12 is one of 25 to earn PGA TOUR membership cards for next season. He finished fifth on the tour money list for the regular season.

There is a four-tournament Web.com Tour finals that opens the door for 25 more cards to be secured, while Jaeger gets the opportunity to improve his position on the priority ranking list used to set PGA TOUR fields each week.

“I’m happy,” Jaeger told tour representatives after Sunday’s presentation. “I worked hard all year. I’m excited man. We’ve got four more events left to reshuffle the money list and get our priority rankings better.

“But I’m excited, first year out there, and good things happening.”

The door is open for former teammate Jonathan Hodge ’09. An All-American (2008) in his own right, Hodge finished the regular season 37th on the money list missing the 25 by $32,295. The tour finals give him the chance at one of the coveted 25 available cards.

The top 75 on the Web.com Tour are joined at the finals by PGA TOUR players who finished 126-200 in the FedExCup standings (less those with exemptions), plus non-members who earned enough equivalent FedExCup points to finish within the 126-200 range.

The 50 card earners join the PGA TOUR for the 2017-18 season. It opens the week of October 2-8 with the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif.