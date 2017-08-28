Organization flies donations to Texas

One local organization is taking to the skies to help people in Texas.

The Museum of Flight is loading up a cargo plane and a truck full of donations to give to first responders and victims.

Organizers are asking the community to donate items. They are asking for things like water, generators, blankets, nonperishable food, and diapers.

The truck of items will be taken to the airport in Rome and then head off to Texas, along with the cargo plane.

Organizers said it's important for cities far away from the devastation to give any assistance they can.

"The closer you get to the areas that have been impacted, the less they have available to be able to give themselves," explained organizer Peter O'Haire, "We're fairly far away and all it takes is gasoline and a foot on the accelerator pedal to get there."

If you would like to donate items, they can be dropped off in the old Kmart parking lot off highway 153 until 8pm Monday night.

The items will be taken to Texas first thing Tuesday morning.