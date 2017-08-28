The Black Bear Project - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

The Black Bear Project

Posted: Updated:
By Brittany Beggs, Meteorologist/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

This barbed wire is a version of a comb. Wildlife experts string it from one tree to another to get clues about black bears in Tennessee.

Brandon Wear, a Wildlife Manager for TWRA tells Channel 3, "Barbed wire fence areas surrounding 3-5 trees with a bait or a lure in the center to try to attract the bear to that area."

The wire collects hair that is submitted for DNA testing. He adds the results help him determine how many bears live in each square mile and how far they travel.

"If a bear is caught in multiple sites, they can get an idea of the extent of it's range", says Wear.

Black Bears are reproducing in larger numbers than in previous years, nearly 600% since the 1980s. In result, people are seeing them more often in residential areas and campgrounds.

"We're getting more and more human bear conflicts because of that. Because of the increase in number of bears, and the proximity of bears to people," adds Wear.

The average temperature drops 10 degrees during the month of September, and by mid October, night time lows are in the 40s. Bears during this time will be even more active, foraging for food before hibernation.

This will continue until the first hard freeze, which in the Tennessee Valley is usually the first week of November.

To report a Bear Sighting, click on the following link: https://www.tn.gov/twra/article/black-bears, and for the newest information the TWRA hunting guide visit https://www.tn.gov/assets/entities/twra/attachments/huntguide.pdf

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Residents in photo of flooded nursing home are 'doing fine'

    Residents in photo of flooded nursing home are 'doing fine'

    Monday, August 28 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-08-28 22:44:42 GMT
    The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility...More
    The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility and a hospital.More

  • The Black Bear Project

    The Black Bear Project

    Monday, August 28 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-08-28 22:25:30 GMT

    This barbed wire is a version of a comb. Wildlife experts string it from one tree to another to get clues about black bears in Tennessee.   

    More

    This barbed wire is a version of a comb. Wildlife experts string it from one tree to another to get clues about black bears in Tennessee.   

    More

  • What The Tech? Helpster

    What The Tech? Helpster

    Monday, August 28 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-08-28 21:52:05 GMT

    Students who need help with school can turn to their smartphones for homework help. Many of those apps do nothing more than give the answers, but one app "Helpster" is for students who really want to learn a subject. 

    More

    Students who need help with school can turn to their smartphones for homework help. Many of those apps do nothing more than give the answers, but one app "Helpster" is for students who really want to learn a subject. 

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.