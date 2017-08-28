The Black Bear Project

This barbed wire is a version of a comb. Wildlife experts string it from one tree to another to get clues about black bears in Tennessee.

Brandon Wear, a Wildlife Manager for TWRA tells Channel 3, "Barbed wire fence areas surrounding 3-5 trees with a bait or a lure in the center to try to attract the bear to that area."

The wire collects hair that is submitted for DNA testing. He adds the results help him determine how many bears live in each square mile and how far they travel.

"If a bear is caught in multiple sites, they can get an idea of the extent of it's range", says Wear.

Black Bears are reproducing in larger numbers than in previous years, nearly 600% since the 1980s. In result, people are seeing them more often in residential areas and campgrounds.

"We're getting more and more human bear conflicts because of that. Because of the increase in number of bears, and the proximity of bears to people," adds Wear.

The average temperature drops 10 degrees during the month of September, and by mid October, night time lows are in the 40s. Bears during this time will be even more active, foraging for food before hibernation.

This will continue until the first hard freeze, which in the Tennessee Valley is usually the first week of November.

To report a Bear Sighting, click on the following link: https://www.tn.gov/twra/article/black-bears, and for the newest information the TWRA hunting guide visit https://www.tn.gov/assets/entities/twra/attachments/huntguide.pdf