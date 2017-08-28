Local Life Force team helps in Texas

Life Force in Chattanooga is answering the call for help, sending a team to Texas.

The team is responding to FEMA's request to assist with medical aid in the Houston area.

The Erlanger Life Force air medical team got the call Thursday morning asking for their assistance, and the team didn't hesitate to jump and help.

A team of 7 including, 2 critical care flight nurses, 2 critical care flight medics, 2 pilots, and a mechanic headed to Texas on a helicopter.

As of Monday, the team was staged in San Antonio waiting for the weather to clear.

They are joined by roughly 20 other aircraft.

The helicopters will help provide critical care transport for patients; about 200 patients are waiting to be moved.



Officials said 5 helicopters are still across the region in the Tennessee Valley, so they wanted to help out in Texas in anyway they could.

"I do not feel like we've declined our service at all," said VP of operations and program administrator Robbie Tester, "I think everyone really tried to pitch in and send some resources. There's a lot of resources from the state of Tennessee in general headed to Texas, if not already there. And I think we would expect those folks to do it for us in the event we needed those assistance."

The team there now is prepared to stay for a week.

If assistance from Life Force is needed longer than a week they will send another team out to relieve them.