Tennessee forestry division tackles 200-acre fire

By Associated Press

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Crews in Tennessee have worked throughout the weekend to battle a wildfire on English Mountain that has spread to 200 acres.

News outlets report crews from three fire departments worked to reach the fire first reported Friday night, before the Tennessee Division of Forestry took over on Saturday. Assistant District Forester Nathan Waters says a crew of eight people was working on Sunday to contain the fire, located on a ridge near Sevierville.

Waters described the mountain as "a big pile of rocks" requiring workers to dig containment lines by hand, as bulldozers can't navigate the terrain.

Waters says no communities or structures are threatened by the blaze. He says the cause of the fire hasn't been determined.

The department plans to continue work for a few days.

