Dove season opens Sept. 2 in GA

ATLANTA (AP) - Hunters get ready: Georgia's dove hunting season opens Sept. 2.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife Resources Division said Wednesday there are more than 50 public dove fields in the state, including opportunities on private land made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Voluntary Public Access/Habitat Incentive Program.

The official 2017-2018 dove seasons are Sept. 2-17, Oct. 14-Nov. 2 and Nov. 23 - Jan. 15.

Shooting hours are from noon until sunset on opening day and one-half hour before sunrise to sunset for the remainder of the season.

The daily bag limit is 15 doves per hunter.

Dove hunters 16 years old and older must have a Georgia hunting license and a Georgia Migratory Bird Stamp.

For more information on dove hunting in Georgia, visit http://georgiawildlife.com/regulations .

