WATCH LIVE: Texas governor hold news conference on Harvey flooding, cleanup

In the wake of deadly Hurricane Harvey, Texas officials are defending their decision not to order a mandatory evacuation for millions of Houston-area residents.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for several counties along Texas’ gulf coast just hours before the then-Category 4 hurricane made landfall.

But further inland, in cities like Houston, which is in Harris County, evacuation orders were never given. This is because of the uncertainty of the storm and the narrow window given to move millions of people, Harris County Judge Ed Emmett told the TODAY show.

Emmett is the chief executive officer of Harris County and coordinates four county commissioners while overseeing local government actions.

“When a hurricane comes you know to get people out of harm’s way, you know where the storm surge is going to hit. So we have a very defined process for moving people out of storm surge,” Emmett said.

“With a rain event over a county of four-and-a-half million people, you don’t know exactly where the rain is going to fall, you don’t know which neighborhoods are going to flood, so if we had gone out three days before and said we want 4 million people to leave Harris County, that would have been a totally nonsensical thing to do.”