3 charged with election law violation in Tennessee

KINGSPORT, TN (AP) - An investigation into election law violations during a municipal election in Tennessee has resulted in charges for three people, including a county commissioner and a city alderman.

The Kingsport Times-News reports that Bluff City Alderman John Harrison, Sullivan County Commissioner Sherry Grubb and Brooke Morrell were each served on a charge of election law violation Friday.

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating election law violations that allegedly occurred during the May 2017 municipal election in Bluff City in June, at the request of Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus. The agents determined Harrison, Grubb and Morrell had entered a polling place during voting hours for reasons other than casting a vote or assisting a voter.

It's unclear if they have lawyers.

Information from: Kingsport Times-News, http://www.timesnews.net

