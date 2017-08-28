UPDATE: Court date set for Woodmore bus driver Johnthony Walker

Georgia's highest court has reversed the conviction of a man who was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge after he held up his middle finger and shouted at his pastor during a service.More
Country singer Maren Morris has released a new song in the aftermath of the massacre in Las Vegas.More
A group of close to one hundred local real estate agents were training at the Keller Williams Greater Downtown office during the time of the 2016 Woodmore bus tragedy.More
Hamilton County independent bus drivers will soon take over the routes for Woodmore Elementary School.More
This week marks six months since the tragic Woodmore Elementary school bus crash that killed six young children.More
Twenty-four-year-old Johnthony Walker's case will be tried by a jury selected from outside of Hamilton County.More
Favors says after surveying members of the house, she didn't feel she had enough votes to get the bill out of the full finance committee.More
Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III filed a lawsuit against a Texas law firm on Wednesday accusing them of deceiving Woodmore victims.More
The Hamilton County Board of Education voted on adding more bus routes for owner operators.More
As lawmakers head to the state capital to begin a new year and a new legislative session, Chattanooga representatives narrow their focus on making seat belts on school buses a requirement.More
A special gift arrived early for the holidays as the New Covenant Fellowship Church dedicated its newest playground. The playground is in honor of the six Woodmore children who were killed in a bus crash last month.More
The family of Zyanna Harris is the first of the deceased children to file a lawsuit against the driver, the bus company and the bus manufacturer.More
