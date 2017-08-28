Attorney: Second vehicle involved in deadly Woodmore bus crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Attorney: Second vehicle involved in deadly Woodmore bus crash

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Johnthony Walker. TFP photo Johnthony Walker. TFP photo
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

A defense attorney for the 25-year-old bus driver charged in connection with the deadly Woodmore crash last November is expected to argue this week that a large vehicle caused her client to veer to the right to avoid a collision.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

