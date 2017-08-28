BBB warns of possible scam using Hurricane Harvey to make money

The Better Business Bureau wants people to be aware of scammers trying to make a quick buck off of Hurricane Harvey.

The organization is warning people to be cautious when making a donation, especially online, to make sure their money is going to the right place.

“Everyone wants to help in some way if they can because of the level of magnitude of this disaster, however, we need to make sure as we donate our money that we donate it wisely and it can be used properly,” said Jim Winsett with the Better Business Bureau.

Winsett says he’s already been alerted to possible fraudulent activity related to the storm and he says it has to do with a GoFundMe page.



“Our advice is certainly to do that research. You want to make sure where we're donating money, it's going to be collected. There are two key words to keep in mind, transparency and accountability and with a GoFundMe kind of thing, the account and total transparency do not exist,” Winsett told Channel 3.

Winsett says while some third party fundraising efforts may be legitimate, it’s probably safer to donate directly to reputable organizations such as the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.