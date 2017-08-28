BBB warns of possible scam using Hurricane Harvey to make money

As Texas' Gulf Coast felt the wrath of Hurricane Harvey, several more days worth of rain is expected in the flooded areas around Houston.
As Texas' Gulf Coast felt the wrath of Hurricane Harvey, several more days worth of rain is expected in the flooded areas around Houston.More>>
The Better Business Bureau wants people to be aware of scammers trying to make a quick buck off of Hurricane Harvey.More
The Better Business Bureau wants people to be aware of scammers trying to make a quick buck off of Hurricane Harvey.More
"There was insufficient room in the roadway for these two vehicles to pass safely, and Mr. [Johnthony] Walker steered the bus to the right to avoid a collision with the other vehicle in question," defense attorney Amanda Dunn wrote in a motion filed Friday.More
"There was insufficient room in the roadway for these two vehicles to pass safely, and Mr. [Johnthony] Walker steered the bus to the right to avoid a collision with the other vehicle in question," defense attorney Amanda Dunn wrote in a motion filed Friday.More