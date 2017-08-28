Chattanooga Police investigating homicide on Shallowford Road - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Police investigating homicide on Shallowford Road

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on the 7000 block of Shallowford Rd. Monday morning.

Officials say they responded to a shots fired call at the Hampton Inn around 12:52 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a person lying on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say there is no suspect information at this time.

The victim's name has not yet been released, pending next of kin notification. 

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the CPD Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100. Callers will remain anonymous. 

