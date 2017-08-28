Volunteers from southeast TN heading to the Gulf Coast

Red Cross volunteers from Southeast Tennessee are on their way to Texas to help in the agency's relief effort to provide shelter, food and comfort to people impacted by Hurricane Harvey. That region saw record flooding and prompted hundreds of rescues in Houston and other parts of Texas.

Emergency management agencies in the Gulf Coast region report more than 1,800 people took refuge in 34 Red Cross and community shelters in Texas over the weekend and that number continues to grow.

The hurricane is being called a catastrophe in the country's fourth largest city. The dangerous storm flooded homes and turned streets into rivers. Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency as people from around the country watch the aftermath unfold.

"The best way that you can provide the help that would best assist Texans in need is by providing that help through the Red Cross,” Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas said.

It could take days for relief in the forecast, but relief on the ground is on their way.

"They don't have any electricity, they don't have any way to cook anything,” Ken Cox said.

Those are some of the hardships thousands of people are dealing with right now. It’s why volunteer Ken Cox will drive the local ‘Disaster Relief Truck,’ down to Louisiana and serve meals.

"Especially on one of these trucks a lot of hard work and long days, usually a twelve hour day at least,” Cox explained.

However, the long hours are worth it for him, it's a way to provide hope to those who have little.

"Sometimes they're crying whenever you make contact with them come in contact with them and it affects you and them, but they are very grateful and they let you know,” he said.

Volunteers undergo extensive training from first aid to mental health and helping people cope with significant loss.

Cox isn't sure how long he will be on the Gulf Coast, but he said he'll stay until the job is done.

"If I stay longer than that then I have to go a little longer than that,” he said.

Harvey has so far affected about a quarter of the Texas population or 6.8 million people in 18 counties.

If you want to help the people impacted by this storm. Here’s a look at what you can do: