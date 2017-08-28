Minor earthquare reported in Alabama over weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A minor earthquake had been reported in Alabama.

AL.com reports according to the U.S. Geological Survey, the tremor was a magnitude 2.2 recorded shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the northeast part of the state.

The quake was logged shortly less than a mile north-northeast of Jamestown, roughly 10 miles (15 kilometers) east-southeast of Fort Payne and 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Scottsboro.

The Geological Survey says a 2.2-magnitude earthquake produces weak shaking and does not cause damage. It was the eighth such temblor in the northern portion of Alabama since February.

A 2.1-magnitude earthquake had been documented early Thursday morning in western Alabama near the Mississippi state line.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.