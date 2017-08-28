30,000 people to be placed in shelters after Hurricane Harvey

Water levels rose in already-submerged Houston early Monday as up to 20 more inches of rain was predicted to deluge the region after a weekend of widespread flooding and more than 1,000 rescues in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The catastrophic storm is expected to send more than 30,000 people into temporary shelters and about 450,000 filing for disaster aid, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Monday morning.

"This is a landmark event for Texas," Brock Long, FEMA's administrator, told reporters. "Texas has never seen an event like this."

He added that the situation remains a rescue operation with 30 to 50 counties in Texas potentially impacted by the storm, and Homeland Security is sending personnel to the state to help bolster security forces there.

"Hurricane force winds have diminished, but we are still not out of the woods," added Elaine Duke, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

The Latest on the Storm

Harvey, now a tropical storm with winds about 30 to 40 mph, is about 15 miles off the middle of the Texas coast and is slowly moving back toward coastal waters. It is expected to remain offshore through Tuesday before resurging in the Gulf of Mexico and turning back north toward southeast Texas on Wednesday.

Bands of heavy rain are expected to persist over the next several days, with parts of Texas and Louisiana facing record rainfall through at least Labor Day weekend, forecasters say.

Flash flood warnings remain in effect for parts of the Houston region through Tuesday morning, and more than 290,000 customers are without power.

The National Weather Service warns conditions are "somewhat favorable" for tornadoes.

Harvey has been blamed in at least two deaths in Texas, including one person who was found drowned inside their vehicle, according to officials.

The Army Corps of Engineers announced early Monday that it had begun releasing water from both major Houston-area dams — something that had never been done before. That decision came after levels in the Barker and Addicks reservoirs "increased dramatically" — by more than six inches per hour. Earlier Sunday, officials had said they did not plan to open the Barker dam until 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

“If we don’t begin releasing now, the volume of uncontrolled water around the dams will be higher and have a greater impact on the surrounding communities,” the corps' Col. Lars Zetterstrom said.

Opening the reservoirs will increase water levels in downtown Houston.

More than 20 inches of rain had fallen on areas near the country's fourth-largest city in 24 hours as of Sunday night, the NWS said. And 15 to 25 more inches of rain could fall on a swath of the upper Texas coast to Lafayette, Louisiana, by Friday.

Rivers, meanwhile, are expected to crest later this week — only exacerbating the dire situation.

"Results could be devastating if any of these rains fall where catastrophic flooding has already occurred," the NWS warned.

#Breaking: River 4cast for Buffalo Bayou thru #Houston to rise 3-6 feet higher than record crest yesterday!!! due to dam releases & rain pic.twitter.com/QNuZk2o7vN — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) August 28, 2017

More than 290,000 customers in the region were without power as at 5:30 a.m. ET Monday, utility companies said.

Dallas said it was preparing to open its "Mega Shelter" in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center to handle a stream of people displaced from Houston and other coastal areas.

Harvey weakened to a tropical storm but still posed a danger of devastating floods. Around 250 roads and highways in the state have been closed by floodwaters, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.

"People need to know that there are large and growing rescue teams that will be working around the clock to evacuate people in need," Abbott said on MSNBC, adding that 3,000 members of the National Guard had been activated.

Forecasters warned that the flooding in Texas could be historic.

The National Weather Service said average rainfall amounts in Harris County had already eclipsed the amounts seen in devastating Tropical Storm Allison in 2001 — and in about half the time.

A Houston woman whose home flooded early Sunday said the water began to build at 3 a.m. and did not stop. "I was thinking of writing my Social Security number on my arm," she told MSNBC.

Thousands of calls for help came in to first responders, and the city's mayor pleaded with people to call 911 only in life-threatening emergencies.

Houston police on Sunday night issued a call for boat owners to volunteer.

Private boat owners coming from all over to help evacuate people from homes around Houston. This man has been going all day. #HoustonFlood pic.twitter.com/mofHwfdvaH — Aaron Franco (@AFrancoTX) August 27, 2017

The U.S. Coast Guard sent assets from as far away as Maine and California to help, Vice Adm. Karl Schultz said. Helicopters and numerous boat crews were being used to assist in rescues, he said.

People were rescued from "pretty much everywhere," said Cmdr. Jim Spitler, commanding officer of Air Station Houston. "Most of them are rooftops, but they've been on top of cars, they’ve been on bridges, they’ve been in their attics."

He repeated warnings from authorities not to retreat to attics amid rising water, because people can be trapped and it makes rescue difficult, and he encouraged people who need help to mark their roofs.

The National Hurricane Center said the Houston area could see a total of 50 inches of rain. The storm was causing "unprecedented flooding" in southeastern Texas, it added.

"This is a life-threatening situation," said Michael Palmer, lead meteorologist for The Weather Channel.

Harvey was about 20 miles east of Victoria at 11 p.m. ET Sunday, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, the hurricane center said. The center of the storm is forecast to move off the middle Texas coast on Monday and meander just offshore through Tuesday.

President Donald Trump will travel to Texas on Tuesday. He signed a disaster declaration to help get federal funds to stricken areas. Abbott said Sunday that he expanded an initial request to 18 counties, including Harris County, where Houston is located, and that it had been approved.

HISTORIC rainfall in Houston, and all over Texas. Floods are unprecedented, and more rain coming. Spirit of the people is incredible.Thanks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Abbott praised the White House response and said he had spoken with Trump personally.

Long said Sunday that the recovery effort would take years.

"This is a long game. It's going to take a long time to heal," Abbott added. He called Harvey "a horrible tragedy."

Harvey caused damage along the Texas Gulf coast and inland, and the city of Rockport north of Corpus Christi was hit hard, officials said. Port Aransas was reportedly without power, water and telephone service, and every business in town was damaged.

Flood watches from San Antonio to Lafayette, Louisiana, covered 13 million people and were expected to be in place through midweek.