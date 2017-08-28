New Orleans firefighter fatally shot at Tennessee nightclub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A New Orleans firefighter was killed when he'd been caught in the crossfire of a shooting at a Tennessee nightclub.

The Commercial Appeal reports the 37-year-old was shot early Saturday. He was in Memphis for a law enforcement and first responders basketball tournament.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office Capt. Chris Harris says Gregory Howard was a bystander when a stray bullet hit him after at least two shooters fired toward a crowd outside the Mynt Lounge. A group of people had been kicked out after confronting the DJ with complaints about the music.

Memphis police Director Michael Rallings said in a statement they're assisting in the sheriff's office's continuing investigation.

Officials say Howard was a nine-year veteran of the New Orleans Fire Department and is survived by his wife and two children.

