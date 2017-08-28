Your input sought about Chattanooga parking

If you have ideas about how to improve parking in downtown Chattanooga, you're invited to voice your opinion.

A meeting is being held Monday, August 28 at 5:30 to help address both the short-term and long-term solutions of the parking situation.

CARTA and the city are doing a study that looks at a 10-year period to figure out what needs to be done to support Chattanooga's growth while making sure there are parking spots available.

CHATTANOOGA PARKING | ONGOING STUDY

The meeting will be held at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center on M.L. King Boulevard.