Your input sought about Chattanooga parking - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Your input sought about Chattanooga parking

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

If you have ideas about how to improve parking in downtown Chattanooga, you're invited to voice your opinion.

A meeting is being held Monday, August 28 at 5:30 to help address both the short-term and long-term solutions of the parking situation.

CARTA and the city are doing a study that looks at a 10-year period to figure out what needs to be done to support Chattanooga's growth while making sure there are parking spots available. 

CHATTANOOGA PARKING | ONGOING STUDY

The meeting will be held at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center on M.L. King Boulevard. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.