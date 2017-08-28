Rain From Harvey Possibly Late in the Week

Good Monday. Today will be cloudy with a few spotty showers and storms. The clouds will keep the air cool with a high of only 82 degrees. Tonight, after a stray shower or two, we will see any rain ending and temps dropping into the mid to upper 60s by Tuesday morning. We will be a little warmer Tuesday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies, a high of 87, and a stray shower or storm Tuesday also.

We are watching Tropical Storm Harvey for how it may impact our weather later in the week. Current models have Harvey drifting east back out over water, and depositing an additional 10"-15" of rain from Houston to New Orleans. When that happens, we could get a few bands of rain moving through Thursday through the weekend. Right now I would start thinking about getting ready for at least 1"-2" of rain Thursday and Friday with locally higher amounts. As the remnants of Harvey drift our way Saturday and Sunday we could see higher amounts over the weekend.

MONDAY:

8am... Mostly Cloudy / Sprinkles, 69

Noon... Mostly Cloudy / Sprinkles, 77

5pm... Isolated Showers/Storms, 82