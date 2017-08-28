Chattanooga Police investigating shooting on Oakwood Drive

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 4400 block of Oakwood Drive.

The incident happened around 5:24 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Officials say police were called to a local hospital after a victim was transported there by personal vehicle.

The victim was found to be suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officials say through further investigation the victim, Lovest L. Carter, was found to be the primary aggressor in the incident. A stolen firearm was also found in Carter's personal vehicle.

No other victims or suspects have come forward or been identified at this time.

Carter was arrested and charged with Felony Reckless Endangerment, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm during a Dangerous Felony, and False Reports.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.