Many of you are asking how to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Here are a few ways:

Red Cross: to learn more about becoming a volunteer or how to donate, click HERE. Salvation Army: to donate, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. It is administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation. You can learn more and donate at HERE.

