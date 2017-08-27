Salvation Army deploying crews in aftermath of Hurricane Harvey - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Salvation Army deploying crews in aftermath of Hurricane Harvey

By WRCB Staff
The Salvation Army is sending resources to Texas in response to Hurricane Harvey.

They're deploying 42 additional mobile kitchens and two field kitchens to help the victims of the hurricane.

Crews are expected to be in San Antonio, Galveston, Houston, and Corpus Christi.

Channel 3 checked in with the local Salvation Army about the efforts.

Kimberly George with the Salvation Army of Greater Chattanooga said the organization plans to send a crew from the Tennessee Valley on Monday.

