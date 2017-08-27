Escaped monkey back with owner in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Pretty Boy Floyd is back with its owner after the pet Capuchin monkey escaped and spent a week on the loose in Tennessee.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the monkey was captured on Sunday after walking up to the owner's 14-year-old daughter in Knoxville.

Martin Maner had helped Bill King search for his lost pet. Maner says King's eyes were "filled with tears of joy" at the return of the monkey, which is being taken to a veterinarian for a checkup.

King, an Army veteran from Crossville, said Floyd serves as a therapy animal to help him cope with post-traumatic stress disorder and other health problems.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

