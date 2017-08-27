UPDATE: Polk Co. teens killed in Highway 411 crash

UPDATE: A trip to Dollywood turned deadly for two Polk County families. Saturday four people died after a crash on Highway 411 in Loudon County.



The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said a van was traveling on 411, when it crossed the center turn lane and went into traffic hitting a car head on. Two Chilhowee Middle School students were killed in the crash.

Riley Burris, 13, and Destany Vires, 13, were both 8th graders at Chilhowee Middle School. Their principal fought back tears describing how they'll be remembered.

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal,” said Connie Dunn the principal at Chilhowee Middle School. “It was absolutely they hardest as an educator I have ever had to do.”

This weekend two 8th graders were killed on their way home from Dollywood. The principal said Riley Burris was a school athlete, always trying to make someone else smile. “He was so happy. You would meet him in the hallway; he always had something sweet to say, positive, and a smile. Very energetic, and academic leader in his classes.”

Ms. Dunn describes Destany Vires the same way. A leader in the classroom and a friend to everyone. “Very outgoing. She was always concerned about other people. Wanting to be happy and having positive things to say. Outgoing person also.”

Classes resumed as normal at the Chilhowee Middle School. Counselors were on standby for comfort, while students shared memories of their classmates. “We've had cards, making cards for the families. Posters for the families that we will send later to them.”

It's a big loss for a small community, but Ms. Dunn knows it’s a heartbreak they will get through together. “They just radiated that positivity in the school. They knew them. They would say something positive all the time. Radiates to us what we feel about the students and community. As a school, we feel like they were family.”

If you would like to help donate to the family, there are accounts set up at 1st Bank of Tennessee for Winnie Lynn Burris, Riley Burris and Destany Vires. You can also mail in donations to 1st Bank of Tennessee, 6195 Highway 411, Benton, TN 37307 and specify which account you are donating to. All donations will go to the families.

(WBIR -TV) LOUDON COUNTY - Tennessee Highway Patrol says four people, including 2 teenagers, have died after a crash on Highway 411 in Loudon County Saturday evening.

The call came down around 7:03 p.m. and Loudon County Sheriff's Office and EMS both responded to the scene, according to Loudon County dispatch.

According to THP report, a van was traveling northbound on US Hwy 411 crossed the center turn lane and went into southbound traffic and struck a Nissan Altima head on.

The Altima came to an uncontrolled final stop in the southbound traffic of US Hwy 411. The driver of the van was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected. He died on the scene and has been identified as 34-year-old Darryl Brewer of Maryville, Tennessee.

The van came to a final rest in a field where it caught fire.

The driver of the Altima, 43- year-old Mitchell Armour was the only survivor. 3 passengers in that car were killed. They have been identified as 39-year-old Winnie Burris of Old Fort, Tennessee, 13-year-old Riley Burris of Old Fort, Tennessee and Destany Vires of Benton, Tennessee.

THP is still investigating.

Chilhowee Middle School in Polk County posted a message on Facebook on Sunday: