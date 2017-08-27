THP: Four people dead after crash on Highway 411

(WBIR -TV) LOUDON COUNTY - Tennessee Highway Patrol says four people, including 2 teenagers, have died after a crash on Highway 411 in Loudon County Saturday evening.

The call came down around 7:03 p.m. and Loudon County Sheriff's Office and EMS both responded to the scene, according to Loudon County dispatch.

According to THP report, a van was traveling northbound on US Hwy 411 crossed the center turn lane and went into southbound traffic and struck a Nissan Altima head on.

The Altima came to an uncontrolled final stop in the southbound traffic of US Hwy 411. The driver of the van was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected. He died on the scene and has been identified as 34-year-old Darryl Brewer of Maryville, Tennessee.

The van came to a final rest in a field where it caught fire.

The driver of the Altima, 43- year-old Mitchell Armour was the only survivor. 3 passengers in that car were killed. They have been identified as 39-year-old Winnie Burris of Old Fort, Tennessee, 13-year-old Riley Burris of Old Fort, Tennessee and Destiny Vires of Benton, Tennessee.

THP is still investigating.