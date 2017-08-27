Report: Some patients treated for putting sunblock in their eyes during eclipse

(WCYB-TV) Those experiencing blurred or impaired vision after watching the solar eclipse may want to see an eye doctor.

Nurse Practioner Trish Patterson told our sister station KRCR it usually takes 24 hours before people start noticing symptoms, including visual defects or blurriness.

Pain is not expected because there aren't pain receptors in the retina.

Patterson said they treat looking directly into the sun the same as a welder's flash.

So far, she said they haven't had any patients with damage from looking at the eclipse, but they've had a few customers experience pain after they put sunscreen in their eye Monday since they did not have protective glasses.

"One of my colleagues at moonlight here stated yesterday that they had patients presenting at their clinic that put sunscreen on their eyeball, and presented that they were having pain and they were referred to an ophthalmologist," Patterson said.

She said it only takes a few seconds of staring directly at the sun for retina damage.

Other signs to look out for dark spots in the center of vision and cloudiness.

People experiencing those symptoms should get checked right away with a thorough eye exam using a slit lamp, and visit an ophthalmologist.