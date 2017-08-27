Blackmon homers in 9th to break tie, Rockies hold off Braves - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Blackmon homers in 9th to break tie, Rockies hold off Braves

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
SPORTS - Atlanta Braves SPORTS - Atlanta Braves

By GEORGE HENRY
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the ninth inning off Arodys Vizcaino and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6 on Saturday night.

D.J. LeMahieu added two solo homers and Trevor Story had a two-run double as the Rockies improved to 6-12 since Aug. 6. Colorado began the day with a 3 1/2-game lead for the second NL wild-card spot, but they had lost 24 of 31 on the road.

Vizcaino (3-3), who had a 1.42 ERA in his last 41 games, was not in a save situation, but the Atlanta closer allowed three runs and three hits and failed to record an out. He was pulled after LeMahieu's sixth homer made it 7-4.

Pat Neshek (4-3) pitched a perfect eighth to get the win. Jake McGee got a game-ending double play in the ninth to pick up his second save.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.