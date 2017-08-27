Blackmon homers in 9th to break tie, Rockies hold off Braves

By GEORGE HENRY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the ninth inning off Arodys Vizcaino and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6 on Saturday night.

D.J. LeMahieu added two solo homers and Trevor Story had a two-run double as the Rockies improved to 6-12 since Aug. 6. Colorado began the day with a 3 1/2-game lead for the second NL wild-card spot, but they had lost 24 of 31 on the road.

Vizcaino (3-3), who had a 1.42 ERA in his last 41 games, was not in a save situation, but the Atlanta closer allowed three runs and three hits and failed to record an out. He was pulled after LeMahieu's sixth homer made it 7-4.

Pat Neshek (4-3) pitched a perfect eighth to get the win. Jake McGee got a game-ending double play in the ninth to pick up his second save.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.