UPDATE: Police discharge weapon while investigating separate shooting

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police are investigating an early morning shooting involving police officers.

"The whole area was lit up like a Christmas tree with Chattanooga PD," Ted Habeman recalled the scene on East 3rd Street.

Police responded to a call about a large crowd of people around 3:00 Sunday morning at the Speedway gas station.

"The street was taped off," Habeman said, "The driveway to the store was taped off."

Once police arrived to the gas station they said shots were fired in the area.

While they were investigating, officers discharged their weapons, according to CPD.

It's not clear how many officers fired shots, how many shots were fired, or what prompted the officers to shoot, Channel 3 is still working to gather those details.

Police said no one was struck during the exchange, but Habeman said it's still very concerning.

"There's a potential of a stray bullet hitting a passerby who's not even involved," urged Habeman, "Or what happens if, like at a gas stations, a stray bullet hits a gas pump?"

Investigators said later they conducted a traffic stop and took people in the car into custody.

Habeman said events like this shooting are happening all too often.

"People need to really stop and think about what they're doing," said Habeman, "Because the consequences could be more extensive than just your anger."

Chattanooga police are still investigating the shooting. They ask anyone with information to call 423-698-2525.

