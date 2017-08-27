Police investigation underway on E.3rd Street

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a possible shooting on E. 3rd Street.
The @ChattanoogaPD crime scene unit just arrived. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/T4r5ifjGS4— Caitlyn Chastain (@CaitlynWRCB) August 27, 2017
The @ChattanoogaPD crime scene unit just arrived. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/T4r5ifjGS4
It happened around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police are marking evidence. pic.twitter.com/WScZVvtj3r— Caitlyn Chastain (@CaitlynWRCB) August 27, 2017
Police are marking evidence. pic.twitter.com/WScZVvtj3r
Channel 3 has a crew at the scene.
Details are limited at this time. Stick with us on air and online for the latest developments to this story.
The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a possible shooting on E. 3rd Street.
WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files