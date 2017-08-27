Police investigation underway on E.3rd Street - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police investigation underway on E.3rd Street

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a possible shooting on E. 3rd Street.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Channel 3 has a crew at the scene.

Details are limited at this time. Stick with us on air and online for the latest developments to this story. 

