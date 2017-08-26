UPDATE: Boat crashes into moored barge on TN River

UPDATE: A boat crashed into a moored barge on the Tennessee River near the Highway 41 bridge on Saturday.

Marion County dispatchers said the call came in around 9:30 p.m. eastern.

Three passengers aboard the boat which the the moored barge were Ronald and Gretchen Tucker of Georgia, and Danny Westmoreland Authorities on scene say Westmoreland is in critical condition with a head injury and was airlifted to the hospital. Gretchen Tucker sustained a broken leg and fractured ankle and Ronald Tucker suffered a broken ankle. Both were transported to Erlanger Medical Center via ambulance.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. None of the passengers were wearing personal floatation devices. The incident is still under investigation.