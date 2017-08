A boat crashed into a moored barge on the Tennessee River near the Highway 41 bridge on Saturday.

Marion County dispatchers said the call came in around 9:30 p.m. eastern.

TWRA officials said two men and a woman were injured. Authorities on scene said one of the victims is in serious condition with a head injury and was airlifted to the hospital.

