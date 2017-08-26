Man charged with arson after burning hotel room

An Alabama man faces arson and other charges for using a torch at a hotel.

Court records said Chattanooga police were called to a hotel on Friday around 9:30 p.m. because smoke and a strange smell were coming from one of the rooms.

When officers got there, documents said they found Benjamin Jackson lying on the floor in the bathroom with a butane torch. Parts of the room were burned.

Jackson told police the room was a possible meth lab and he was high on meth.

An officer experienced symptoms of exposure to dangerous chemicals and had to be taken to the hospital. The officer is expected to be okay.

Jackson was taken to the hospital for evaluation and then taken to the Hamilton County jail.