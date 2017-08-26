Sequatchie County Sheriff's Department searching for suspect

The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Department is searching for the suspect of a two-year investigation.

44-year-old James Richard Kilgore is wanted for his alleged involvement with meth.

Deputies said more than 800 grams of meth were seized at Kilgore's home in Sequatchie County earlier this week. They said it was worth more than $100,000.

He was not at home.

Sheriff Ronnie Hitchcock said Kilgore has been identified as supplying a large amount of meth in Sequatchie, Grundy, and Marion counties.

If you have information on where Kilgore might be, call the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Department.

