More than 600 participate in Cam Run

Hundreds of people laced up their running shoes to honor a Chattanooga man this morning.

The run was organized to pay tribute to Cameron Bean who was an avid runner. He was hit and killed by a car while out for a run on Moccasin Bend Road two years ago.

More than 600 people competed in the Cam Run. Bean's family says they're grateful for the support from the community.

"There are people volunteering that we don't even know, but there's a connection somewhere. Maybe it's just a love for running, love for Chattanooga, for our family and friends, it's overwhelming," mother of Cameron, Lisa Bean.

The event also included a kids run this year. Money raised benefits the Cameron Bean Memorial Fund.

As for the driver, Valerie Bray, she was sentenced to one year behind bars. And three more years of probation four months ago.