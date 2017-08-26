5 Things for Saturday’s Game vs. Jacksonville State

(GoMocs.com)- The Chattanooga Mocs open the 2017 season Saturday night, literally. The matchup with Jacksonville State in the FCS Guardian Classic kicks off this year for college football as a whole. The eyes of college football fans around the globe will be focused on Montgomery, Ala., with a national broadcast on ESPN.



GoMocs.com brings you "5 Things to Know" for the matchup.



1) Basics

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. (EDT)

TV: ESPN – Anish Shroff (PxP), Ahmad Brooks (Analysis) & Roddy White (Sidelines) reporting from the Cramton Bowl.

Radio: Real 96.1 FM in Chattanooga – Jim Reynolds (PxP), Todd Agne (Analysis) & Will Poindexter (Sidelines). The game is also available via iHeart (Real 96.1 FM Chattanooga) and TuneIn (Chattanooga Mocs) radio apps or you can listen on GoMocs.com.



2) Details

The Mocs are ranked No. 12 in the nation in the STATS FCS Top 25 (No. 13 in FCS Coaches Poll), while Jacksonville State opens 2017 at No. 6 (No. 5 in coaches tally).



3) History

UTC leads the all-time series 26-14. This is the first time the two schools meet at a neutral site. Since the 38-17 win at Finley Stadium in 2011, Chattanooga has lost four in a row to JSU by a combined 15 points with two OT endings.



4) Elite Matchup

The Mocs and Gamecocks have combined for an 80-26 record over the past four seasons. UTC has won three of the last four Southern Conference Championships, while JSU is 3-time defending Ohio Valley Conference titlists.



5) Familiar Faces

Chattanooga features 12 returning starters (13 lost) with five on offense, five defensively and two of three special teamers. Jacksonville State brings back 17 (8 lost) with nine on defense, five offensively and three specialists.