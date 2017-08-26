USS Indianapolis survivor recalls war stories, recent wreckage discovery

It's been 72 years since Japanese torpedoes sank the USS Indianapolis, taking more than 900 sailors and Marines with it.

It wasn't until last week that the ship's wreckage was discovered, a long awaited moment for the 316 men who survived the attack.

One of those men calls the Tennessee Valley home.

History can be seen in many ways, in pictures, newspaper clippings, and a purple heart.

"Eight battle stars," Louis "Kayo" Erwin said looking at a frame on the wall, "It made a man out of me."

When he looks at his Navy memorabilia one memory remains vividly in his mind.

"That was 1945, July the 30th," Erwin recalled the day.

It's a night 92 year old Erwin, and much of the world, will never forget.

The memories are plastered all over his walls.

"I was 20 years old," Erwin said.

At just 20, he was in the Navy, fighting in WWII.

His ship was on a secret mission dropping off what they would later learn were parts of the atomic bomb.

"It was about the fastest, heaviest cruiser there was," Erwin recalled of the ship.

But the ending to the ship's journey would be documented in history books forever.

"I was on the USS Indianapolis," Erwin stated.

The ship was struck by 2 Japanese torpedoes and went down.

"The ship went down in less than fifteen minutes," he recalled.



Erwin had been sleeping on the top deck instead of under the ship.

He woke up when it was hit and went to work cutting life jackets from canvas bags attached to the ship, and handed them out to other sailors.

"They said Erwin you better get off," he recalled sailors telling him as he got the life vests.

He then ran up the ship and jumped into the water, "I swam as fast as I could to get away from the ship to keep it from pulling me down."

Hundreds of men went down with the ship.

Many others died during the 4 days and 5 nights they spent in shark infested waters waiting to be rescued, without food or water to drink.

Erwin recalled many men hallucinating, giving in and drinking the water, and even getting attacked by sharks.

"Those men, those brave men that lost their lives, I pray for them every night," Erwin said.

About 300 sailors survived and only a handful are still living.

The ship was never found, until now.

"I couldn't believe it," Erwin stated, "Now, after all those years, we're finally going to come to rest with it."



After 72 years lost at sea a research crew found the USS Indianapolis.

Erwin said the discovery provides closure for the families who lost loved ones and the survivors who lived to tell the story.

"You think back on the ship and what it has done for the country," Erwin said.

Now, books, newspapers, and pictures have a new reason to tell the stories of the survivors and heroes from the USS Indianapolis.

"Those men that lost their lives," Erwin said, "They're heroes to me."

It's the last chapter in this war story.

"I'm proud of the men that served aboard the USS Indianapolis," Erwin said proudly.

Erwin got out of the Navy a few months after the USS Indianapolis went down after serving for 3 years.

"I'm so so proud I joined the Navy," Erwin urged.

He came back to his home in the Tennessee Valley.

Erwin still keeps in touch with the remaining survivors of the ship, and tries to attend the reunion they hold every year.