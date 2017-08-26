Peyton Manning returning to Knoxville to speak to UT students next month

Peyton Manning is coming back to town to lecture at his Alma Mater on Sept. 22.

The Howard H. Baker Center is hosting Manning at the Cox Auditorium on UT campus so he can speak about his experiences with leadership to students as part of the Baker Distinguished Lecture Series. The lecture begins at 4:45 p.m and is not open to the general public.

The lecture is exclusively open to currently enrolled UT Knoxville students, and students wishing to attend will need to obtain a free ticket on a first-come first-serve basis in order to have a seat. The Baker Center said it put the tickets up for grabs Thursday, but they've had to pause requests because their servers were immediately overloaded when it went live.

You can reserve tickets to the lecture at the Baker Center's website once they become available again: http://bakercenter.utk.edu/peytontix/. Students will also need to remember to bring their Vol Card on the day of the lecture to be admitted.

The Baker Center has hosted lectures from other distinguished guests, including journalist Tom Brokaw and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan