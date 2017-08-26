Georgians donate glasses so others can view future eclipse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - A school near Georgia's coast is collecting eclipse glasses for a group that plans to make them available to schools in Asia and South America so students there can view an upcoming eclipse in that part of the world.

The Savannah Morning News reports that Chatham Academy in Savannah is collecting the glasses in the school's front office.

The glasses will then be sent to California-based Astronomers Without Borders.

The newspaper reports that the nonprofit astronomy group plans to distribute the glasses to underprivileged children in South America and Asia for the eclipse that will pass through those continents in 2019.

The Telfair Museum in Savannah is also collecting glasses for the effort.

The next chance to see a solar eclipse over the U.S. won't come until 2024.

Information from: Savannah Morning News, http://www.savannahnow.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.