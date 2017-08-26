Heritage beats Ringgold first time in school history

After ten long years, the Generals' wait is finally over. Heritage beat cross-county rival Ringgold Friday night for the first time in its ten-year school history.

The Tigers led 3-0 at halftime thanks to a field goal early in the first quarter. Heritage regrouped at the break and came out firing in the third. Senior quarterback Blake Bryan found Ryan Carter in the corner of the endzone to give the Generals a 7-3 lead.

Running back Jeffrey Curtis then gave Heritage a little more insurance, adding a rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter to make it 13-3 Generals.

Ringgold added a touchdown with less than two minutes left in the game, but time would run out shortly after. Heritage records its first every victory over Ringgold, 13-9 that final

The Generals move to 2-0 on the season, while Ringgold falls to 0-2.