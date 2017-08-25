Preparations underway for 2nd annual "Cam Run"

Hundreds of people will run the streets of Chattanooga for the second annual “Cam Run.”

The run was organized to honor Cameron Bean, an avid runner who was killed by a car two years ago.

Last year more than 500 people registered to honor Cameron.

His parents, Lisa and Steve Bean, say it’s been an emotional year, but they're ready to put some things behind them and focus on sharing their son's memory.

“It seems like time just flew by this year, it did for the race but for our family, you know, we haven't had Cameron in 23 months,” Lisa says. “So, we reflect back-and-forth and it's all bittersweet.”

Runners picked up their “Cam Run” race packets before the big day.

Each participant walked away with a bid number, bag, and a T-shirt.

Lisa Bean says seeing everyone come together to honor her son is always special.

“They just love us and they love him and we are honored that people do that for our family,” says Lisa.

In September of 2015, Cameron was hit and killed by a car while out for a run on Moccasin Bend Road.

The driver, Valerie Bray, was sentenced to one year behind bars, and three more years of probation four months ago.

“We don't think about that anymore,” Lisa says. “We feel like justice was done and for our family we've just moved on.”

The family has moved on to a bigger and better event in memory of Cameron.

A kids run was added this year, which will be a mile long.

Lisa says they're also expecting a larger crowd.

Money raised benefits the Cameron Bean Memorial Fund.

It's also used to motivate people to just go for a run, a motto Cameron lived by.

“We have got to keep his memory alive and when we all come together it ends up being a real happy day,” says Lisa.

You can still register for “The Cam Run” or learn more about the event by clicking here.

All you have to do is show up and sign up before 7:45 a.m.