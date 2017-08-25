Dove Season Opens Friday, Sept. 1

Dove season opens on Friday, Sept. 1 at noon (local time), the annual start of one of Tennessee’s most long-standing outdoor sports traditions...More
Dove season opens on Friday, Sept. 1 at noon (local time), the annual start of one of Tennessee’s most long-standing outdoor sports traditions...More
Winners of the 14 drawn permits and one auctioned permit to hunt elk on North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area or private lands within the ElkRestoration Zone will be announced. Wildlife and Forestry Division Chief Mark Gudlin will announce this year’s group of expanded winners...More
Winners of the 14 drawn permits and one auctioned permit to hunt elk on North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area or private lands within the ElkRestoration Zone will be announced. Wildlife and Forestry Division Chief Mark Gudlin will announce this year’s group of expanded winners...More
Free Hunting Day is an event the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency annually provides in hopes of increasing interest in hunting.More
Free Hunting Day is an event the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency annually provides in hopes of increasing interest in hunting.More