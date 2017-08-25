Cleveland PD searching for burglary suspect

Cleveland Police Department is asking for your help by identifying this burglary suspect.

On Monday, August 21, officers responded to the ABC Mart on South Lee Highway after the burglary alarm was activated.

Officers noticed a cinder block had been thrown through the window. When the manager arrived on scene, detectives were able to look at the surveillance video and determined the suspect had stolen several cartons of cigarettes.

Anyone with information on this suspect and/or the crime is urged to contact Detective Daniel Leamon at 423-303-3120 or you can leave a confidential tip via CPD Facebook inbox.